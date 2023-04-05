Kenneth “Patrick” Sylvester, 41, died at his home on Monday, November 28,
2022. He was born on September 23, 1981 in Phoenix, AZ. Patrick was a resident
of Truth or Consequences since 2016 after moving here from Spokane, WA. He
was a Moose Lodge Legioneer, a local artist, and an animal lover. Survivors
include his wife, Jessica Sylvester; and son, Ethan Sylvester.
