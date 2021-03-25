Just 22 days after coming into this world, Justin Thomas Angel Swing, passed away in the loving arms of his mother on March 20, 2021. He was born February 26, 2021.
Justin was welcomed into heaven by his great grandparents, James and Susan Francione; his grandma, Sheila Lee; grandpa, Wayne E. Swing; uncle, Troy Hiscox; and his cousin, Darlene Havenes.
Justin’s time on earth was a short 22 days, but he was loved and cherished every single day by everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. Justin loved cuddling with his mom and dad, taking baths, and meeting his family.
Justin is survived by his parents, Sarah Lee and David Swing; his siblings, Olivia and Abel Arroyos; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rest in peace Justin, my sweet baby boy, we love you so much.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
