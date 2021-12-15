Veronica Sullivan, loving Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Auntie and lifelong resident of T. or C., joined her late husband and our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 3, 2021. Veronica is preceded in death by her husband, the late Andy Sullivan Sr.; son, Andy Sullivan Jr.; and son, Jerry Sullivan- who has the honor of escorting her. Veronica is survived by her family and many longtime friends, amongst are her daughters- Nancy Chavez of Las Cruces, NM, Lucy Gonzales of Las Cruces, NM, Dolores Orosco (Tony) of T. or C. /Albq., NM, Connie Baca (Andy) of T. or C., NM, Virginia Sedillo (Phillip) of Silver City, NM, Liz Cryer (Calvin) of Veguita, NM, and Louise Masingale (Rick) of T. or C., NM; Sons - Ronnie Sullivan (Jeanette) of T. or C., NM, Gary Sullivan (Carol) of Las Cruces, NM, and Mark Sullivan of Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her two, four-legged children, Bonnie and Precious, of which she just called Girls. Veronica’s love was her family, of which she spent many camping trips- laughing, dancing, and playing cards. She loved working in her yard and tending to all her beautiful flowers and could never walk past a pretty rock that she did not pick up and keep. Funeral Services for Veronica and her son, Jerry, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic (515 N Date St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901) with a Prayer Vigil starting at 11:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Michael Williams. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn at all times. Services will also be live-streamed on Facebook for anyone who wishes to attend virtually. Serving as Pallbearers will be Gary Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Gilbert Sullivan, Nick Sullivan, Scott Sullivan, and Julian Sullivan. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
