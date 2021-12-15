Jerry L. Sullivan, loving Brother, Uncle, Cousin and lifelong resident of T. or C., went to be with our Lord Monday, December 6, 2021. Jerry is survived by many longtime friends and his loving siblings: Sister, Nancy Chavez, of Las Cruces, NM; Sister, Lucy Gonzales of Las Cruces, NM; Brother, Ronnie Sullivan (Jeanette) of T. or C., NM; Sister, Dolores Orosco (Tony) of T. or. C./Albq., NM; Sister Connie Baca (Andy), T. or C., NM; Sister Virginia Sedillo (Phillip) of Silver City, NM; Sister Liz Cryer (Calvin) of Veguita, NM; Sister Louise Masingale (Rick) of T. or C., NM; Brother, Gary Sullivan (Carol) of Las Cruces, NM; and Brother Mark Sullivan of Tucson AZ; along with numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Jerry leaves behind, his four-legged buddy and partner in crime, Boston. Jerry loved being in the mountains and being with his family. His happiest times were camping at the family reunions, where there was sure to be dancing. We will forever be looking for Jerry at family functions- just standing in the background watching and soaking it all in. Funeral Services for Jerry and his mother, Veronica, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic (515 N Date St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901) with a Prayer Vigil starting at 11:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Michael Williams. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn at all times. Services will also be live-streamed on Facebook for anyone who wishes to attend virtually. Pallbearers will be Gary Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Gilbert Sullivan, Nick Sullivan, Scott Sullivan, and Julian Sullivan. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
