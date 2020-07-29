On July 20, 2020, our sweet and beautiful girl, Haylie Klaire Sullivan, became an angel too soon. Haylie was born April 20, 2015 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Scott Sullivan and Victoria Farner.
She was a fun, outgoing, loving and adventurous little 5-year-old girl, who left an impression on everyone she met. Haylie loved makeup and glitter and everything that sparkled, just like any princess would. She loved being outside, riding on the UTV with her family, watching her dad race, and butterflies. She loved to sing and dance and play dress up with her older sister.
Now Haylie Klaire is dancing with the angels.
Haylie is survived by her parents, Scott Sullivan and Victoria Farner; siblings: Kaedn Farner, Kara Farner and John Thomas Sullivan; uncle, Gilbert Sullivan; aunts: Crystal, Sarah and Jessica; grandparents: Ronald and Jeanette Sullivan, and Corkey and Doris Farner. Haylie loved her family and everyone she met.
A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Monticello, NM.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
