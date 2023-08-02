James Lee Strong, 84, a local resident, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was born on August 27, 1938 in Albuquerque, NM to Carl Sewell Strong and Vola (Roberts) Strong.
James was self-employed and was a member of the Elks Club. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and gold panning. James was a very loving, very respectable, and very intelligent man. He was a go-getter and was always helping people.
Survivors include his life partner, Jo Varnell; granddaughter, Chacity Strong; and numerous relatives and friends.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
