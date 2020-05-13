Lawrence “Larry” Dean Stratton, 59, aka Lonewolf, died peacefully at his residence in Elephant Butte on May 3, 2020. Larry was born in Bellingham, WA to William E. and Barbara (Buck) Stratton.
Larry proudly served in the US Army. He was also a Fire Fighter and EMT, before becoming a contractor, which he retired from in 2017.
Larry liked to live life on the edge, always looking for new adventures to share with his family. He was an avid fisherman, survivalist and camper. He enjoyed firearms, auto mechanics and was a military enthusiast. He was truly a jack of all trades, whether it was craftsmanship, playing paint ball, or divulging in D&D, Larry always put his whole heart into anything he did and enjoyed learning new skills along the way. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Larry is survived by his wife of 21 years, Heather L. Stratton; children: Sierra Stratton and his wife Kaylee, Ryan Stratton, Kristina Williams and her husband Dustin Stamp, and Leah Zaifman (Williams); his grandchildren: Kaylee Williams, Sophia Stratton, Titus Shamp, Rohan Williams and Aiden Shamp; and his siblings: Joan Lumsden, Robert “Bob” Lumsden and his wife Kathy.
Larry was preceded in death by his brother, David Lumsden; and uncles: Robert Buck and Sam Buck.
Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
