Margaret Jolene (Boone) Stokes passed away in Lynwood Nursing Facility, Levelland, Texas, on October 31, 2020 at the age of 87.
While living in Truth or Consequences and Williamsburg for more than 30 years, she enjoyed meeting many people through her upholstery work. Her great love of music kept her actively involved in the NM Fiddler Association and their annual contests. She sang and played guitar as well for various other musical venues around town. In these last years she missed her home at T-or-C.
No service is planned at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.