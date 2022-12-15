John K. Stein, Jr. died peacefully on November 28, 2022 at home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, with his beloved wife and partner of six and a half years, Catherine, by his side.
John was born in Minnesota on February 1, 1961 to John K. Sr. and Edie (Gustafson) Stein, both deceased.
John was a dedicated dad to Katie (Dean) and Alicia and will be missed by his granddaughters: Sophia, Layla, Ava, Brook and Braelynn. He will also be missed by his siblings: Diane (Steve), Debbie (Dan), Gail (Mike), Brenda (Michael), Betsy (Chad), Mike (Hamu), and Jimmy; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
John was loved by his “adopted” daughters: Jessica, Yarrow (Ron), and Malia (Michael) and “adopted” grandchildren: Jackson, Gioia, Abie, Massimo, Tessa, Greyson, Sheridan and Macauley.
John enjoyed the outdoors and he and Catherine loved camping and exploring together and gardening at home on the Rio Grande.
John loved dogs and looked forward to someday going for walks with Bruno and Bitty when they all reunited on “the other side.”
John will be sorely missed by the many friends he made since moving to T-or-C in 2010.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to cannabis research.
