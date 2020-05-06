Sonya Rae (Ribble) Spear, 82, passed away at her home in Tempe, Arizona on April 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sonya was born January 21, 1938 in Sturgis, South Dakota to Harford Henry “Slim” Ribble and Vera Elizabeth Taylor.
An only child, her childhood was filled with happy memories bestowed by her loving parents and extended family in and around Sturgis and Gettysburg, South Dakota.
Sonya graduated from Sturgis High School in 1955 and later married the love of her life, David Richard Spear on August 24, 1957. Their early married life was spent in Arizona, where their family grew to include four sons: Richard Kevin (Sara Isaac) Spear of Orlando, Florida, David Michael Spear of Rapid City, South Dakota, Edwin Mark (Susie Protiva) Spear of Puertocito, New Mexico and Robert Brian (Joseph Livingston) Spear of Tempe, Arizona.
In 1966 Sonya and Dave moved to Rapid City, South Dakota where they raised their boys and owned several businesses. After becoming empty nesters they headed to Caballo, New Mexico where they planted a vineyard and started a winery called Animas Creek Cellars.
After several years of hard work and the adventure of wine making, Sonya and Dave decided it was time to relax a bit and start traveling. Trips to visit family and explore Mexico were among some of their favorite escapades. In addition to Dave and her sons, Sonya leaves behind her grandchildren: David Samuel Spear, Kevin Lucas Spear, Devan Grace Spear and Jesse Pearl Spear, and many friends.
Private services will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
My condolences to Sonya's family. She was a special woman.
