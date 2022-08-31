Patricia Helen Snipes passed away on August 18, 2022, at 2:10 A.M. at Mesilla Valley Hospice Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Patty was 75 years old and battled lung cancer for numerous years. She was born on April 19, 1947, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Bronell Marvin Arnold and Gladys Boyd, a descendant of the Boyd clan. Her ancestor, William Boyd, was 4th Earl of Kilmarnock. He was captured at the Battle of Culloden and was executed for his beliefs. His servant had a vision of his head rolling down the stairs. He had four of his friends hold a blanket to catch his head, so it did not roll down the stairs.
Patty was a steadfast Christian woman whose goal was to promote the King James Bible. She often mailed research supporting the validity of God’s true word to churches across the country. Patty was a prayer warrior with a true servant’s heart and taught her family many virtues that will be carried forward with honor.
Patty was a beloved and devoted mother, wife, grandma, and great grandma. She is survived by her husband, Clinton Snipes; son, Jonathan Koll; daughter, Bridgit Snipes; grandchildren - Ashley Koll and Kaitlyn Moseley; and great grandchildren – Novalea Jiron and Whitney Moseley.
Patty was also an avid outdoorswoman that loved fishing, camping, and working at the family mine in the Dutch Hills in Alaska. She was also skilled in the use of firearms and often bested the men in marksmanship with the 44-magnum handgun.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Third Street Church of Christ in T. or C. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in the Hassell Cemetery, at the Snipes family plot, near House, New Mexico. Her son, Jonathan will lead the service.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
