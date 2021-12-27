Martha (Amin) Smith, 97, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Martha was born in Holbrook, AZ on June 19, 1924. Her family moved to Hot Springs, NM in 1932, where she entered school. During her time in school, she participated in the band, the Follies, acted in many plays and was a drum majorette. She even marched and performed acrobatics with the school band at the Sun Bowl held in El Paso, TX. Martha worked at the local walk-in movie houses, El Cortez and El Rio Theater. She also worked at the Hot Springs National bank and of course, with her dad, F.G. Amin, the owner of the New York Store, later named Amin’s Department Store. Coming from a big family of eight children, they all helped in the family business. Martha met and married Harry Smith in 1951. They had 60 wonderful years together, along with two daughters- Pamela and Patricia; both of whom would later work in the store with their parents. They carried on the family ethics of working together. They first opened an office supply and office machine store in 1952 and the following year, opened Martha’s Variety Five & Dime. Martha would always tell stories of Ralph Edwards stopping in the store to visit. She had her picture taken with him and every following Fiesta, he would stop by to say hello. Bob Barker, host of Ralph Edward’s show, “Truth or Consequences” attended several of the “get together poker parties” that were hosted around town, including at Martha’s house, where he made himself at home like one of the locals. During her years in business, Martha belonged to the local Pilot Club and donated to local fundraising and organizations. Martha and Harry sold Martha’s Variety in 1987 to their daughter Pam and her husband Dwayne. Martha was always so proud of the wonderful people she was able to meet and visit with, local residents and winter visitors alike. Many people would stop by and visit with her because she always had a heart to care and an ear to listen. Martha loved the Lord and was a known Prayer Warrior. It would take her 2 hours every morning, but she made sure everyone was prayed for on her list- some of them she had been praying for over 25 years, but never forgot them. Martha was preceded in death by her parents- F.G. Amin and Labebe (Merhege) Amin; her husband, Harry Smith; siblings: Joe Amin, George Amin, Florence (Amin) Cecil, Joan Amin-Lett and Fred G. Amin, Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Pamela Bauer and husband Dwayne and Patricia Janos and husband Steve; grandchildren: Brandon Showers (Shana), Ryan Showers (Susan), Aaron Bauer (Jessica), Brett Janos (Sara) and Trent Janos (Carine); 11 great grandchildren; brothers: John Amin and Carl Amin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Memorial Mass for Martha will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
