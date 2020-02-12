Wesley Glenn Smith was born on May 13, 1998 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and entered into eternal rest on February 7, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Randy and Pam Smith, of Truth or Consequences, NM; his sister, Amanda Smith, with Steven Lam of Albuquerque, NM; and his girlfriend, Jhoanne Barragan.
Wesley grew up in Truth or Consequences, where he attended and graduated from Manzano Christian School in 2016. He made many dear and personal connections at school and in his formative years during this time. He attended college at NM Tech in Socorro for a year, and then returned home to be with his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial for Wesley Smith on Saturday, February 15, at 2:00 p.m. at AppleTree Auditorium, located at 1300 S. Broadway. This will be a potluck event and food will be served at 2 p.m., with the memorial beginning at 2:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked if you would make a donation to AppleTree Education Center. There will be a basket for cards and donations at the door. There will also be a memorial taking place on Sunday, Feb 16 at noon, where we will release balloons in his memory. Everyone is welcome to participate.
(1) entry
Randy,
I am so sorry for you and your families loss. Wesley was an amazing young man. You are in our thoughts and prayers. If you need anything please don’t hesitate to call. The Hobbs family
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.