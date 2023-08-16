Hazel J. Smith, born April 17, 1945 in Kessler, West Virginia and graduated to Heaven on August 13, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Las Palomas, NM.
Hazel followed her sisters out west to New Mexico in 1961, when she was only 17 years old. She built a life in Truth or Consequences, where she lived until her passing. She worked in different restaurants in Truth or Consequences including Dixie Café, the Hilltop Café, and the Elephant Butte Inn. She then started with the New Mexico State Veterans Home in housekeeping and then moved into working in the kitchen, where she was dearly loved, and retired in 2008.
Hazel made friends everywhere she went, because she had a kind servants’ heart. Wherever there was a need, she would do whatever she could to help out. She loved the Lord with all her heart and although she was unable to attend in her earlier years, due to the long work hours she put in, she made sure her children were in the house of God every Sunday. As soon as she was able, she too attended regularly and became a part of the church family. There were few events she would miss. You could always find her behind the food tables passing out goodies, running dishes, or doing anything that was needed. She taught her children well with her example of love towards others.
Hazel is survived by two of her sisters: Barbara Holt and Kathreen Adams; her children: Theresa (Norman) Carter and Buster (Cindy) Smith; grandchildren: Joseph Carter, Amanda (Levi) Ontiveros, Reece Carter, Cooper (Joanna) Carter, Steven (Cassandra) Smith, Coady (Jessica) Beach, and Brandon Huff-Smith; 12 great grandchildren: Jaden, Lorelai, Easten, Declan, Jaylynn, Emberly, Conner, Noa, Dorothy, Colt, Tuffy and Tanner; Nieces and Nephews: Evlon (Jerry) McCalip, Billy (Tonya) Shed, Jessie Shed and many more out of state; as well as many great nieces and nephews. Hazel was preceded in death by her father, George Washington VanHoy and her mother, Martha Jane Brooks; one sister, Ann Brady; brothers, Herman Brooks, Henry Brooks, and Darryl VanHoy; sons: Joseph Lynn Pendergrass and Ricky Darrel Pendergrass; great grandchildren: Wyatt Jared Smith and Baby Smith.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:00AM at the New Hope Revival Church (800 E 3rd St.) with a meal directly following at the same location. All are welcome, please come and celebrate with us. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
