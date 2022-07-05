George Franklin Skinner passed away at 74 years old, on May 19, 2022 at his home in Truth or Consequences, NM. He was born on February 3, 1948 in Magdalena, NM to Donald G. and Ruth M. Skinner and moved to Albuquerque with his family in 1951.George graduated from Valley High School in 1966, and prior to graduation enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in 1968. Upon returning to Albuquerque, he worked at American Furniture while attending UNM, where he earned a Business Degree. He then went on to work in the food distribution industry at Southwest Distributing Co. where he had a long and successful career. He spent his retirement years in T. or C., where he was able to volunteer at the local VA, feed and watch the birds, go fishing, write poems, and make walking sticks and wind chimes. George is survived by his two sisters: Nancy (Jim) Pettis and Rutha (Duane) Raught. He was preceded in death by his two brothers: Gerald Lee Skinner and Donald Gene Skinner. His family will lay him to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery on July 8, 2022. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:06 AM
Sunset: 08:21:15 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:06:30 AM
Sunset: 08:21:03 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 11
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:07:01 AM
Sunset: 08:20:50 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:07:32 AM
Sunset: 08:20:35 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 11
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:08:04 AM
Sunset: 08:20:19 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 11
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:08:37 AM
Sunset: 08:20:01 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:09:11 AM
Sunset: 08:19:41 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: E @ 10 mph
UV Index: 11
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.