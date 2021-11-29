Michael Ray “Mike” Skidmore was born March 29, 1951 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Raymond Monte Skidmore and Phyllis Jean (Stratton) Skidmore. Mike passed from this life into eternal life on November 20, 2021. He was raised on the family farm in Yale, Oklahoma by these two truly amazing parents. From them, he learned family values- honesty, how to work, respect for others and above all Christian principles to live by. Mike was a gifted musician and songwriter, as were the rest of the family. He grew up in a home where he worked hard, played hard when possible and always made time for music with family and friends. Mike excelled at all sports despite being “skinny as a rail.” He was chosen for 1st honorable mention High School All American Quarterback and All State Basketball. He was also a baseball pitcher, state track 440 sprinter and 440 relay team. Through sports, Mike found and developed a pattern of success- principles that remained with him for the remainder of his life. Although Mike had numerous scholarship offers, he chose to “walk on” as a football player at Oklahoma State University at Stillwater. After one season, he married Joyce Elaine Sneed and settled back home at Yale. Mike and Elaine had two children, Jeremy, and Rebecca. Mike expected a lot from Jeremy and Rebecca, but he lived by example, taking turns reading novels and saying goodnight prayers. He taught them to trust and rely on God’s word, to do the hard things and give in big ways.
While growing his family and working as an electrician, Mike reconnected with his savior the Lord Jesus Christ and answered the call to ministry. He served as a youth minister in dynamic churches while completing his ministry training through the Berean Ministry School. After accepting the senior pastor position of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, he moved his family to Truth or Consequences, NM. In the nearly 25 years of ministry, this small-town church grew into a vibrant, exciting force for God. Mike and Elaine were struck a devastating blow by the death of their son, Jeremy.
Mike retired from the ministry to pursue a successful career by purchasing and growing Butte Propane, LLC. During this time, he married Chari Hudgens Spears, his “heartworm”. They began a new blissful life together, with their girls. Mike and Chari had a unique special kind of love, they cherished the moments daily, had many exciting adventures, and were the love of each other’s life. Mike absolutely loved Mysti, McKensi, Melanie and Micah. Mike was such an amazing dad and grandfather, all those teachable moments, inspiring words, and the greatest love of a father. They will forever hear his voice of direction. The only downfall being that Mike could not win them over fully to college football… although Micah held strong and stayed with it for a while until something called boys came along.
He never lost his passion for music, his passion for family and friends, his love for “horses in the mountains” or his desire to minister to others as unto the Lord. He left behind many friends both old and new and he left behind many memories, mostly good but some bad… but hey, don’t we all?
We will miss your music, we’ll miss your laughter; we’ll miss your stories; we’ll miss your campouts and trail rides, but most of all we already miss you, Mike.
At his death, he was survived by his wife Chari and daughters Mysti, McKensi, Melanie and Micah; grandchildren: Cayson and Mayley; daughter, Rebecca Dow and husband, Aaron, and her mother, Elaine Skidmore; grandchildren: Jaylah and husband Michael Pendleton (and expectant great grandson); Seth Dow and his wife Laura; Daughter-in-Law, Jessica Skidmore; grandchildren: Lindy, Laney and Landon; sister, Carol Wessel and husband Randy, and their daughters, Whitney and Aaron Spears and Emily and Seth McFarlin; and brother, Dale Skidmore and his wife, Gay. He was proceeded in death by his son, Jeremy Skidmore.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Appletree Education Center Gymnasium. A potluck will be held following the service at the Albert Lyon Event Center.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
