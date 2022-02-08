On the afternoon of Friday, February 4, 2022, our dear mother, April Sue Simonson, passed away peacefully in her home in Chloride, NM. April was born in Cripple Creek, Colorado to Floyd Jasper and Velma Leffler Ward and enjoyed growing up with 7 siblings. She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Stauffer, and survived by 5 sisters, Glennie Young, Cleo Delaney, Dixie Nacio, Phyllis Spencer, Robin Nichols and her only brother, David Ward. April leaves behind three children, 18 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren: including her son, Michael Simonson and his wife Kristine, and their 7 children and 10 grandchildren; her son, Jeff Simonson and his wife Xan, and their 5 children and 12 grandchildren; and her daughter, Brandy Rowland and her husband Patrick, and their 6 children and 18 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ted Simonson; their infant daughter, Tracy Sue Simonson; and a grandson, Mical Culpepper. April married the love of her life, Ted Simonson on February 11, 1961. She spent the first of 61 years of marriage being an amazing homemaker moving with her husband from mining town to mining town until they settled in Chloride in 1983. She played a large role in the start of the Winston Volunteer Fire Department, served her community as an EMT, and was one of the inaugural members of the WCCD Community Center in Winston, NM. April enjoyed reading books, doing her art which included painting China, fabric and anything else that she could bring beauty to, and loved to spend her evenings watching the deer that visit her home regularly. After her children were grown, she began her career as the Office Manager at St. Cloud Mining. Upon her retirement, April began selling some of the artwork she had done most of her life at the Monte Christo Gallery in Chloride. She enjoyed her trips with her sisters and visiting her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Kirikos Funeral Home on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. On Friday, February 11, 2022 (their 61st wedding anniversary) April and Ted will be reunited after 25 years as April will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chloride, NM. A Graveside service, officiated by April's nephew, Pat Ryan, will be held at 2:00 P.M followed by a gathering at the WCCD community center in Winston. Pallbearers will be Michael Anthony Simonson, Alex Simonson, Brandon Hanson, Eric Brinn, Robert Simonson, Chad Fitzgearld, Trevor Stovall and John Schofield. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
