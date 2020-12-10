On Tuesday December 2, 2020, Robert “Bob” C. Shuey, our husband, father, and friend passed from this world to his next adventure. He was born on August 18, 1937 in La Grande, OR, to the late Charles Robert Shuey and the former Lorraine Keefer. He graduated in 1955 from Moses Lake High School, where he played Varsity Basketball. After graduation, Bob started working in a Lumber Yard then progressed to Road Construction Forman and work on the Alaskan Pipeline. From Alaska to Washington State, he had many a story to tell of his adventures and achievements. Bob was a Veteran of the Army Reserves and a member of the Eagles, Elks, Moose Lodge, American Legion and VFW. He was an active supporter of all these programs. Bob lived on a boat for 35 years. He loved the water, especially fishing and boating with his family and friends. Bob spent many a summer up in the Alaskan waters fishing and crabbing. He would return to homeport and the feast would begin. A true Seattle Seahawk Fan; he was their Twelfth Man. Bob lived his life to the fullest. His humor and wit never left him. He would befriend everyone. Bob was so gracious and stood out in stature and charm. He was a beloved member of our Truth or Consequence Community. He will truly be missed. Preceding him in death were his brothers: Jack and Tracy Shuey. He is survived by, his wife Kim Shuey; daughter, Cindy Shuey; sons: Rob Shuey his wife Jackie, and Steve Shuey; granddaughters: Jordan Soushek her husband Andy, Jayme Shuey her fiancée Nolan Hoiness, and Kelsey Harris her husband Ivy; great-granddaughters Kia Harris, and Evelynn Rose Soushek; great-grandson, Ivy Harris; brother, Jack Shuey.; and his best friend Bill (Little Bob) Molina his wife Caroline. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to support Kim Shuey, who suddenly lost her husband and unfortunately his retirement income. Donations can be made to this Go Fund Me Account. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
