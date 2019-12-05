Faith E. Shaw, 94, of Preston, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN.
Faith Elaine Benson was born February 25, 1925 in Harmony Township, MN to Ole and Katherine (Forney) Benson. She was united in marriage to Clyde A. Shaw on October 10, 1945 in Rochester, MN.
Faith worked as a CNA for many years at Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. She was known as a very kind and compassionate CNA. Faith retired at the age of 87.
In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, making her famous rhubarb pies, and going on motorcycle rides. She even went on a motorcycle ride at the age of 90.
Faith is survived by her nephew that she raised, Arnold (Lynn) Benson, of Preston, MN; a sister-in-law, Lois Shaw, of Preston, MN; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clyde; son Dennis Benson and his wife Sharon; and all of her brothers and sisters.
At Faith’s request, there will be no services.
