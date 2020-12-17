Esther Sedillo, age 93, passed away Friday morning, December 11, 2020 at her place of residence in New Mexico.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Fidel Sedillo; and is survived by her children: Ralph Gapuz, Larry Gapuz, and Beatrice Elliott; members of the Montoya family; members of the Sedillo family; her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
Esther was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her caring heart drew her to volunteer at several different organizations such as the VA and the Visiting Angels organization. Her strong faith led her to sharing her beliefs with others at her local church by volunteering at functions and actively attending service. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time in the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Esther will be missed and will be fondly remembered.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kirikos Funeral Home Chapel. A private memorial will be held the following day, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery, celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams and followed by interment.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
