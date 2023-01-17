It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elfego Alexander Sedillo. One of the long line of Sedillo’s from Placitas and Monticello, NM. He was born on June 8, 1932, and passed away on January 5, 2023, at the age of 90. He was born in Placitas, NM to Eduardo Sedillo and Amadita (Gabaldon) Sedillo. Eduardo and Amadita had 7 children: Piedad “Pat”, Eligia, Elfego, Narcisso “Cisco”, Alberto, Cruz, and Amadita. Both Alberto and Amadita died in infancy.
Their mother died after giving birth to Amadita. Elfego was only 5 years old. As the eldest son, Elfego quickly learned responsibility, hard work and the power of laughter. He wasn’t much of a talker, unless he was telling jokes. Laughter lightened his burdens, connected him to others, and kept him grounded. And when he made others laugh, people came together, forgiveness came easier, relationships were strengthened, and happy memories were made.
After his mom died, it was suggested to his father that the 5 children be separated and sent to live with different families, but his father was adamant about keeping his children together and raising them himself. This was something Elfego always appreciated and admired about his dad. All 5 children grew up on their working ranch in Monticello, breaking horses, and raising cattle, pigs and chickens. Eds was the family brand. As a teenager, his high school teacher, Effie Barnes, recommended him for a columnist job for the Sierra County Advocate. He was hired and began writing a weekly column entitled, “The Monticello Canyon Roundup”. He’d ride on horseback throughout Monticello, interviewing residents and gathering news to report. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1952. He bragged about graduating top 4 in his class, then added, “There were 4 graduates in my class”.
Shortly after graduation, he moved to California with his friends, Adam and Porfirio Armijo. In 1953 he was hired to work for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach. He met Josie, Adam and Porfie’s sister, and fell in love. They married in Redondo Beach in 1954. He was drafted into the U. S. Army that same year. A few years later, Mary Agnes was born, and soon after, Viola Emily was born. During his years at McDonnell Douglas, he helped build and inspect the DC-7, DC-8, and DC-9 airplanes. His work ethic and “doer” reputation gained him promotions. His kindness and humor gained him life-long friendships. He worked for Douglas for more than 30 years.
During their marriage, he and Josie were active in the Catholic Church. They served as Eucharistic Ministers, lead prayer groups in their home, and hosted Marriage Encounter meetings. They donated to their community and helped those in need. He would jokingly tell people that Josie was such a giver, she would sign up to donate his blood. And he loved his daughters, Mary and Viola. Sadly, Mary suffered years of illness, was hospitalized, and then died at the age of 20. Elfego remained dutiful and handled the entire funeral. From that day on, he had only one daughter, who would remain with him until the day he died. His biggest pride was when Viola gave them two grandsons, Anthony and Orlando. Elfego and Josie adored those boys, and couldn’t get enough of them. They went on vacations together, celebrated every birthday and holiday together, and taught the boys about God. His grandsons were his joy.
After retirement in the late 80’s, Elfego and Josie moved to Moreno Valley. Over the next few years, Elfego suffered more loss. In 1994, his brother, Cisco died, followed by his wife, Josie. They had been married just over 40 years. Through his faith and humor, he remained strong and dutiful. He vowed to mourn his wife for 1 year, but his mourning lasted 2 years. In 1996 he met Irene. Both were widowed senior citizens. They fell in love and married in 1997. Some people are lucky enough to find love once in their life. Elfego was blessed to find love twice. They lived in Moreno Valley for 23 years, until they could no longer live independently. Irene was diagnosed with Dementia in 2017, and by 2020, her daughter placed her in memory care. Viola moved Elfego into her home where she could take care of him. It was during those years that he bonded most with his son-in-law, Armando. They spent countless hours together, talking, laughing and napping. In his last years his daughter took him to visit Irene, regularly. Some days she recognized him, other days she didn’t. He took 2 road trips to New Mexico with his daughter. He spent happy, quality time with loved ones, and always made people smile. His last Christmas was spent with his daughter, son-in-law, both grandsons, grand-daughter-in-law, and great-granddaughter. And the day before he passed, he was able to see and talk to Irene via video chat. It is consoling to know that he had the opportunity to be with his family during his final days. And when someone asked him, “How do you feel?” His reply was, “With my fingers”. Still, making everyone laugh.
Elfego was preceded in death by his wife Josie Armijo Sedillo, daughter Mary Sedillo, father Eduardo Sedillo, mother Amadita Sedillo, sister Piedad “Pat” Apodaca, sister Eligia LeVasseur, brother Narcisso “Cisco” Sedillo, and brother Cruz Sedillo.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Irene Sedillo, daughter Viola (Armando) Castelazo, grandson Anthony Ramirez, grandson Orlando (Andrea) Ramirez, great-granddaughter Zara Ramirez and a host of nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved by all. We know he would want us to lift each other up and remain strong in the face of his passing. His wishes were to have his body laid to rest in his home state of New Mexico alongside his angel wife, Josie Sedillo, and a host of other family members. We welcome your prayers and ask that you use this time to reflect on his life. We know that this loss is deeply felt by many.
Services for Elfego will begin with a visitation on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. and Graveside Service will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
