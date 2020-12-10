I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. –2 Timothy 4:7-8
Richard Carrol Scott, Junior, age 64, formerly of Houston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2020. He was born March 25, 1956.
Richard was a career electrician who worked on numerous construction sites around Houston and Pasadena, TX. He graduated from Milby High School and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and hiker, who also loved to cook. For the past eight years, he and Kimberly lived in an RV and drove around the United States, fulfilling his dreams of travel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard, Sr. and Lucy Faye Davis Scott; and his sister, Carol Ann Scott Griggs.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Key; sisters: Cindy Scott and Camille Ruth Scott (Robert) Curd; son, Corey Scott; daughters: Melissa Scott, Samantha Lara and Tiffany Scott and eight grandchildren.
A service honoring him will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina. Memorials can be made in his honor to Kimberly Key, 303 Lakeshore Drive, Elephant Butte, New Mexico, 87935.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
I am so sorry for the loss of a good friend. Cody, you are a special son! Kim, I am thankful for the great memories made. I am always here for you. -Roz
