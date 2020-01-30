Bernard “Bernie” William Schraner, 81, a longtime resident of Truth or Consequences, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 14, 1938 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to William P. and Amelia (Scheuneman) Schraner.
Bernie served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Shirley. On April 4, 1959, he married his wife, Shirley (Tissue) Schraner.
He worked in the auto repair business, and eventually opened his own shop, Bernie’s Auto. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family. Bernie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Truth or Consequences.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Shirley Schraner; his daughter, Deborah Stubblefield; son, Jimmy Schraner and wife, Dee Dee; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Frank Schraner and wife, Bonnie; sisters: Carol Stornable and husband John, and Barbara Kupiec; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Amelia Schraner; sister, Shirley Kuhn; brother-in-law, Stanley Kupiec; and son-in-law, James Stubblefield.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, with Rev. Dudley Bristow officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church (P.O. Box 329, T-or-C, NM 87901).
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
