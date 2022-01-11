Cathy Schade passed away on December 30, 2021, in Truth or Consequences, NM secondary to Covid. Born on September 17, 1960, in Landstuhl, Germany where her father was stationed in the military, she was raised in El Paso, Texas. She relocated to Truth or Consequences in the early 1980’s where she met and married her true love, Terry Schade, on December 25, 2001. She is preceded in death by her father, Alfredo Galaviz; brothers: Raul, Eduardo, and Andres; as well as her sister, Terry. Cathy is survived by her husband, Terry; mother, Corina and stepfather Pete; brothers: Ruben and Jimmy; stepsons: Christopher, Benjamin, and Daniel; as well as her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Cathy gave her time to her church, Church of Fellowship Alliance, and to the Community Food Pantry. She loved Jesus Christ and lived her life following his word. She cherished her time with her husband, Terry, and her family. Loved by all blessed enough to know her, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Cathy’s internment and services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
