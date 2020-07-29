Georgia Ann Sardelli, 74, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born August 22, 1945 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
She was a resident of Truth or Consequences for the last 10 years after relocating here from North Dakota. She had a deep passion for helping people, and was always there to lend a helping hand, be it through the prison ministry, vacation bible school, feeding the poor, the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, or many other church activities. Georgia had a kind heart and beautiful smile, which will always be remembered by those who loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Sardelli; children: David and Kathy Sardelli, Susan and Kenny Quade, Angela Sardelli, and Joel and Natalie Leach; grandchildren: Anthony and Amber Hall, Philip and Sarah Hall, Devin Sardelli, and Dain Sardelli; and great-grandchildren: Serenity Hall, Anthony Hall, Jr., and Dylan Hall.
Private services will be held.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
