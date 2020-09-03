He was an old-time cowboy. His name was Alfred Earl Sanders, 84. He came into this world on February 29, 1936, and departed this world to join the spirit world August 27, 2020.
He was born in an old ranch house 20 miles north of San Angelo, Texas. His father was Floyd Earl Sanders and his mother was Lillian Lorene (Kolb) Sanders. He had one sister, Imogene, who was four years older. He has five sons: Jimmy (Monti), Floyd (Kristen), Louis (Nichole), Walt (Destiny) and Robby (Schalicia); one daughter, Cali Myers (Rick); six grandsons, five granddaughters, six great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson.
His first wife of 30 years presented him with his three elder sons, for whom he will be forever grateful; and he was convinced his second wife of 34 years, Angel (Norris), was heaven sent.
From an early age, Alfred cowboyed alongside his dad on ranches in the hill country and west Texas and spent most all his life in the ranching business. Early on he spent a year becoming a certified welder. After that he spent two years in the oilfields learning to operate heavy equipment and run a drilling rig, which would all serve him well in later years in the ranching business.
As a young man he brought his family to eastern New Mexico and managed the Blue Waters Ranch in Weed, NM; the Circle Cross Ranch in Timberon, NM; and the F.V. Cauhape Ranch in Hope, NM – a 23-year career.
He was an excellent game guide and in later years he guided hunters on the Vermejo Ranch in northern New Mexico. He was an expert horse breaker and trainer and day-worked for local ranchers throughout Sierra County. He finished out his working career running heavy equipment and working buffalo on the Ladder Ranch.
Alfred’s greatest devotion in life was to his family; he loved his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly! He had an endearing sense of humor and was well liked and respected by those that knew him. He had numerous hobbies: hunting, team roping (and was a pretty good header!), and woodworking. He enjoyed playing dominoes and throwing horseshoes and always had a great story to share about his life.
By his own admission he was a lover, a fighter and a wild horse rider: and a damn good windmill man and could build a damn good fence.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Lorene Sanders; and his sister, Imogene Brooke.
No local services will be held at this time; post-COVID there will be a memorial service.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online condolences please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
