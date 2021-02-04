Pamela Ann Sallee, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Pamela was born to John Frances Watkins and Ada (Musick) Watkins in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She has been a resident of Truth or Consequences since 1978. Pamela was a lifetime member of the VFW, The Moose Lodge and the American Legion. She had a beautiful voice and loved karaoke and singing. Pamela played (and won) many billiards tournaments. She loved her dogs Buddy and Harley. A true lover of adventure, Pamela enjoyed traveling, camping and going to the ocean in Puerto Penasco, Mexico. She loved going to the UJ Ranch for brandings with her best friend and being surrounded by all of her friends. She was truly loved by many friends. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchild. Pamela also found enjoyment connecting with nature, as she was an avid gardener. Survivors include her children: Robert Sallee and Ava Rebecca Bartoo (Jason Bartoo); brother, Johnny Lee Watkins; grandchildren: Skylar Green, Logan Green-Perez, Madison Green and Jaxynn Bartoo; great-grandchild, Adamis Perez; as well as many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pam will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Visitation was held at Kirikos Family Funeral Home on Monday, February 1, 2021 at from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The family will hold a Memorial Service at the Caballo Church on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
