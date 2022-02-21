Ernest Nestor Salcido, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Arrey, NM, February 6, 2022 after a period of illness. He was surrounded by family at the time of passing. The son of Elfego and Felipa Salcido, he grew up in a rural environment in and around Arrey, then moved to Belen, but never lost his agricultural background; he later moved to Arrey again.
A U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, Ernie attained the rank of staff sergeant; he served as a Valencia County Sheriff’s deputy and Civil Defense member. Known for his “green thumb,” he was a part-time nurseryman, a landscaper in Belen, and a life-long gardener. As they say, “He was kind to animals and children” and his fun-loving spirit made him a friend to many throughout his lifetime. If he had a fault, it was fishing.
He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 46 years; son, Anthony; and daughter, Patricia; brothers, Al and John; sisters, Ida, Callie, Juliette, and Linda; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Donations can be made in Ernie’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
