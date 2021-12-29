Anthony “Tony” Salas, age 67, our beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning on December 18 th . He was born in Albuquerque, NM, on August 9, 1954 to David and Stella Salas and graduated from Del Norte High School in 1973. Tony always had a cheerful greeting and a great smile for everyone. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend
to everyone he met. Tony worked in construction for all of his life and owned New Mexico Acoustics & Specialties, Inc. He always enjoyed what he was able to accomplish and the last few years he was able to retire to his favorite place “Elephant Butte Lake” where he enjoyed boating, fishing and watching NASCAR on Sundays with his favorite puppies, Jax and Mia. He is preceded in death by his father, David; mother, Stella; and brother, Allen Salas. Tony will be forever loved and greatly missed by his wife, Victoria, the love of his life for 23 years; daughter who made him so very happy, his “Baby Cakes”, Ashley Tia Montano (Zachary Montano); stepson who he was so proud of, TSgt Jonan Torres of the US Airforce; brothers, David Salas (Valerie), Daniel Salas (Jennifer), and Donald Salas (Lisa); along with many nieces, nephews
and cousins. A visitation was held at Romero Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service celebrated at 11:00 a.m. A reception followed at the Southwest Event Center 24 Dalies Rd, Lo Lunas, NM 87031. Please sign Tony’s online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
