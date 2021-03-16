Thomas Philip Sailley passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, February 20, 1941 to Thomas F. Sailley and Mary A. (Brehm) Sailley.
On January 20, 1964, Thomas was married to the love of his life, Lois Dellyne “Honey” Falls Sailley.
Thomas and Honey left Albuquerque in July of 1975 and moved to Truth or Consequences.
In May of 2004, Thomas retired from National Utility, where he was the owner. Thomas served his country as a proud member of the U.S. Air Force.
Camping, traveling and car racing were among Thomas’ interests. He was especially fond of Corvettes, and was a member of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the New Mexico Corvette Association and the Smokey Bear Motor Home Club.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Honey Sailley; 4 children: Dana Berkstresser (Steve), Travis Sailley (Erica), Robert Hill and Jackie Hall (Loren); and 11 grandchildren: Candy (Berkstresser) Merrill (Chris), Larissa Berkstresser, Gage Sailley, Cortney Armijo, Logan Sailley, Melene (Berkstresser) Christensen (Nathan), Taryn Berkstresser, Brooklyn Sailley, Sierra Hill, Ryan Hall, Seth Hall; and his sister: Mary Ann Sailley.
Thomas was preceded in death by his grandchild: Trevor Paul Berkstresser.
A Memorial Service for Thomas will be held at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M., officiated by Rev. Dudley Bristow
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N, Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com
