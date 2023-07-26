Orlando Augustine Saavedra passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 17, 2023 at his home in Elephant Butte, New Mexico. He was born August 3, 1980 into a loving family in Albuquerque, NM.
Orlando was a retired Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He was a valiant combat veteran who served his country with honor in Afghanistan and Iraq, and notably in the Battle of Fallujah.
After retiring from the military, he continued to dedicate himself to the well being of his fellow veterans by helping them obtain the benefits they deserved. He was involved with the VFW and recently was promoted to All-American District 4 Commander.
Orlando had a vibrant and joyful personality. He brought life and laughter to everyone around him. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pool, and darts.
Orlando is survived by his beloved wife, Kristin and his four daughters: Priscilla Ann Saavedra, Kayla Garcia, her husband, Gabriel Garcia, and their children, Alize Saavedra and Sherrie Saavedra. He is also survived by his parents, Leroy and Priscilla Saavedra; a brother, Joshua Saavedra, his wife Stephanie, and their children; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28 at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, located at 8301 Camino San Martin SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in the same location. Orlando will then be laid to rest with Military Honors at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery situated at 2957 Arenal Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.
There will be a Celebration of Life following the internment at the American Legion Post 13 located at 1201 Mountain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to help the family. Please go to https://www.givesendgo.com/ksaavedra_campaign.
