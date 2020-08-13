William Boyd Russell was born January 3, 1942 in Boise, Idaho to George and LoRene Russell.
At a very early age the family moved to Seattle, Washington because of the plentiful work in the defense industry. After the end of WWII the family returned to the Boise, Idaho area where they bought a farm next to the Boise River near Eagle, Idaho where Bill became an avid outdoorsman. He honed his fishing, bird hunting and camping skills at a very early age. Even though the family relocated to other locations in the Boise area, he continued to return there, fishing and hunting, as well as in the Smiths Prairie, Idaho area.
Bill graduated from Borah High School in the Boise, Idaho School System in 1960 and enlisted into his future career, the United States Army. He was initially in Armor and was stationed in Germany.
When he returned to the States he was assigned to Fort Hood, Texas. From there Bill applied and was accepted into jump school, as well as the Untied States Special Forces. This brought him to his first tour of Vietnam.
When he rotated back to the States he applied for Officer Candidate School and was accepted. Then he applied for Army flight school and was accepted and was awarded a helicopter pilot’s license and returned to Vietnam. When he rotated out he was reassigned to Fort Lewis.
As the Vietnam War was protracting, Bill was returned to an enlisted status and was placed in an infantry assignment in Hawaii. When he returned to the mainland he was assigned as an ROTC instructor at the University of Eastern Washington. From there he reapplied for flight status and was returned to such as a Warrant Officer and assigned back to Fort Lewis, Washington.
March of 1980, Bill and Linda Sue were married in the Chapel at Fort Lewis, Washington. They remained assigned there until his retirement in 1983. They moved the Boise, Idaho area where he became a correctional officer until his retirement in the private sector.
Soon thereafter, when he and Sue were traveling the United States, they found The Land of Enchantment – New Mexico and eventually Truth or Consequences – and excitedly called their parents that they had found a place they absolutely loved and were going to set down roots there. They moved here in 1999.
Bill loved fishing at Elephant Butte and was involved with the VFW – American Legion and the Moose Lodge. They made many trips to the Baja and other countries, their last being last year to Ireland.
However, due to failing health issues, they moved closer to find doctors and hospitals in Las Cruces. William Boyd Russell passed away Aug 4, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Per Bill’s wishes, no internment or memorials will be conducted. Those wishing to donate to a charity or organization in his name would be greatly appreciated. Bill’s suggestion was you consider Sierra County Humane Society, Desert Haven Animal Refuge, PO Box 638 Williamsburg, NM 87942.
