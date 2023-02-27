Frank Royster, Jr., 77, a resident of Elephant Butte, NM, died peacefully at home on Wednesday afternoon, February 15, 2023, with his wife of 31 years beside him. He joins 3/brothers, his parents, and many other family members. He was born on June 12, 1945 in Henderson, NC to Frank, Sr. and Dorothy (Jones) Royster.
In 1963 Frank joined the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam war and retired in 1984. He proceeded to obtain a master’s degree in teaching and taught special education. While in the Air Force during his tour in Germany, he met Master Yama, who became his martial arts instructor. Frank practiced martial arts for 65 years and brought his style to the United States from Okinawa. He was Grand Master of Shodin Ji Do. Fishing was his passion along with teaching karate.
Frank was always kind and caring to all who met him. Throughout his life he cared deeply and earnestly for his family, martial arts students, school children, and everyone he met. He was a man with a warm smile, great handshake and bear hug, loving and accepting all.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; 6/children – Aaron Royster, Anne Royster, Cassandra Griggs, Lawrence Griggs, Kathy Brown and husband, James, and Dick Mayfield; 14/grandchildren; 28/great-grandchildren; and siblings – James Cary, Michael Cary, and Cornell Cary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank, Sr. and Dorothy Royster; and 3/brothers – Samuel, Donald, and Eugene.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at the Church of the Butte with Pastor Houston Cano officiating.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
