Roy Edward Green, 79, passed away on February 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 24, 1941 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Calvin and Rozette Green.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Mary, Bonnie and Hazel; and his grandson, Lucas Allen Green.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Virginia; sons: Matt (Julie) Green, and Mark (Kathy) Green; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers; a sister; several cousins; nieces and nephews, and Michelle Green.
Roy was a Vietnam Veteran and was retired from the New Mexico State Highway Department. He was a heavy equipment operator and a farmer. He spent a lot of his time outdoors hunting, fishing, and farming with his friends and family. He took pride in most everything he did; his proudest accomplishment was his family, who he loved more than anything.
Services for Roy will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Roy and Virginia Green, 59 NW Frontage Road, San Acacia, New Mexico, 87831. For service inquiries or directions, friends and family may contact Julie at 575-418-1291, or Kathy at 575-418-7157.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Roy's care has been entrusted to: Daniels Family Funeral Services, 309 Garfield St., Socorro, NM 87801, 575-835-1530.
