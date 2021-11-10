Cynthia Alice Rowley, 73, a longtime resident of Truth or Consequences, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces. Cindy was born December 3, 1947 in St. Louis, Illinois to Ed and Maxine (Long) Gricius. She married Gene R. Rowley July 25, 1986. Cindy was an artist and enjoyed cooking. She also loved animals, especially dogs. Per Cindy’s request cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
