On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Leon N. Ross Roberts went home to our Lord. He was born May 18, 1948, in Hanford, California to Charles Rayburn Roberts and Mary Charlotte Green.
Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Lance Ross; father, Charles; sister, Linda; our son, Josh; and mother, Charlotte. He fully expects a joyous reunion with those loved ones.
He reluctantly left behind his wife, Virginia Ross; daughter, Tanja Weatherford and husband, Dell; son, Bobby Ross and wife, Leslie; daughter, Sandra Harr; daughter, Jennifer Ross Roberts; and his dear stepmother, Edith Roberts. Other survivors include his sister, Chrissie Taylor; brother, Larry Ross; sister, Sandy Roberts; and brothers: Terry Roberts and wife. Susan, Gary Roberts, Bob Roberts, and Richard Roberts and wife, Rhonda. He leaves behind grandchildren that he played a huge role in raising: Aimee Harr, Shania Hazen, Heather Mangile and husband, Nathan, and Leon Ross, Jr. He leaves grandchildren: CT Williams and Toby Williams. He also leaves behind Robert and Mayson Ross; Amanda Smith, Deylah Briggs and Timothy Briggs; eight beautiful great-grandchildren; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, and nephews. He will be missed by his friends who were dear to him.
He spent his life working hard for his family until his health interfered. He enjoyed camping, gold panning, motorcycle riding, and raising and riding horses. He named all his chickens and enjoyed gardening. His favorite thing was the unplanned trips. He's traveled to every state in the nation and enjoyed everyone. His joy will be missed more than words can describe.
A Celebration of Life to be scheduled for a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901; (575) 894-2574. For memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
