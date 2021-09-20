Hermila S. Romero passed away on October 1, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, NM surrounded by her family. She was born on October 26, 1927 in Cuchillo, NM where she was raised by her parents, Felix and Lola Sanchez. Hermila’s family farmed, raised cattle and embraced what the land provided for them, which is one the reasons she loved the outdoors. Hermila’s mother passed away when she was young, and she took it upon herself to help raise her siblings. Hermila married Lalo Romero in 1945, and they were married for 46 years until Lalo’s passing in 1991. They had 5 children: Orlando (Myra) Romero, Joe (Kim) Romero, George (Gloria) Romero, Debbie (Calvin) Wales and Ron (Lola) Romero; 11 grandchildren: Orlando, Deon (Melissa), Gina (Mark), Leaonda, Joe Michael, Jeremy, Brandon (Christie), Genelle (Carl), Seth, Deena (Jonathan) and Gabriel (Heather); and 15 great-grandchildren: Carlos, Jayden, Cole, Isaiah, Lucas, Gabi, Dominic, Jacob, Trinity, Silas, Thomas, Wade, Seth, Jr., Roco, and Amiyah. Hermila had one sister, Mary (El) Alexanderson, a brother, Pion Sanchez, and a step-brother, Benji Torres. Hermila worked at Carrie Tingley Hospital as a Nurse’s Aide for many years. In 1989, Hermila’s dream came true when she was able to reopen the Cuchillo Café, which her father originally owned and operated, and she served her famous blue corn tortilla dishes. Hermila loved cooking for people and enjoyed the many faces she met during her time running the café. After closing the café, you could still find Hermila in the kitchen making her famous homemade tamales which couldn’t be matched, or helping her son, Orlando, who reopened the Cuchillo Café in Truth or Consequences. After Hermila retired, she enjoyed traveling around the state spending time with her family. Hermila was a loving, thoughtful and welcoming person who will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams. Interment to follow at Hot Springs Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for fellowship at a reception at the Moose Lodge following services. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
