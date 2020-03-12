David Merced Romero was born June 8, 1953 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and is the son of Merced Romero and Susie Romero. He passed away February 27, 2020.
David attended high school in Truth or Consequences, and then joined the United States Marine Corps. Afterward he began his career in road construction and was considered one of the best in his line of work.
He loved playing basketball and loved the women. He was always very organized. David will be remembered by many.
Always in are hearts, we love you Dad.
David is survived by his sons: David L. Romero, Jamie L. Romero and Robert S. Romero; four grandchildren: Destiny Alonzo-Romero, Andrea Romero, Christopher Alonzo and Marcus Romero; and his brothers: Ray Romano and Marvin Romero.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 N. Date St. T-or-C, NM.
