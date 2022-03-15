John A. Romero passed on March 11, 2022, in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 91.
He was born on November 01, 1930, to Leopoldo Romero and Soila Archuleta in Sierra County.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet Romero, and children; Tedd (and Judy Sandoval); Tim (and Brenda); Cindy; Dean (and Leeann), Robert Peak; Jennifer Alwin, Karen (and David Gurule); Patrick (and Jessica); Mary and (Drew Hamilton).
He was preceded in death by his siblings; Marcos (and Anjelica); Patricio (and Petrita); Donicio (and Mary); David (and Margaret); Candelario (and Elsie); Alvita (and A.I. Romero); Salvador (and Connie); Louise (and Hank Leftige)
John was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War. After retiring after 36 years from the City of Albuquerque, John moved back to his hometown of Monticello, NM. He was a member of both the Valencia and Sierra County Sheriff’s Posse. He enjoyed farming, ranching, raising horses and goats, and dancing.
The family would like to thank the Lovelace Cancer Center and Dr. Purdy, Roadrunner Healthcare, and Susan (Rn) from Ambercare for providing exceptional care to our father John.
Arrangements are by Daniels Family Funeral Services. For online memorial messages please visit https://www.danielsfuneral.com/wyoming-chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
