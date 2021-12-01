Daniel “Danny” Rodriguez, 83, a longtime resident of T. or C., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in Carlsbad, NM, after a brief illness. Danny was born on October 8, 1938 in El Paso, TX to Moises and Perla (Garibay) Rodriguez. He and his family lived in El Paso for many years, where Daniel was a credit manager at Thomason General Hospital until his retirement in 1962. They then moved to T. or C., becoming an integral part of the community, through his hard work and faith. Danny planted the seed for New Creation Church in Arrey, NM, where he has been a faithful member ever since. Danny was a talented musician, often heard playing his guitar and singing. He loved going camping with his friends and family, and telling 2 of his grandchildren, Little David and Devry, the true stories of his teen years. Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sidia Rodriguez; his children: Dennis, Deborah, Dean, Donna (Nowef), Denise (David), Michele (Saul), and Yvette (Angel); daughter-in-law, Lorraine; siblings: Janie Torres, Lisa Amburn (Ken), Evelyn Torres, and Frank Torres; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Perla; father, Moises; sisters: Gloria Young (Larry) and Eva Lopez (Eddie); sons: Danny and Donny; brothers: David (Rosie), Michael and Arturo; and grandson, Angel Baquera, Jr.. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Daniel Rodriguez will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the New Creation Church (4 Cosper Rd., Arrey, NM 87930) with Pastor Angel Baquera officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:55:31 AM
Sunset: 05:01:36 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:56:20 AM
Sunset: 05:01:34 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:08 AM
Sunset: 05:01:34 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:56 AM
Sunset: 05:01:36 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:42 AM
Sunset: 05:01:39 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:59:28 AM
Sunset: 05:01:45 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:00:13 AM
Sunset: 05:01:52 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: W @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Generally fair. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.