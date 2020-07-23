Roberta Becky Rodriguez, a lifelong resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, died unexpectedly on July 19, 2020. Becky was born August 31, 1955 in Truth or Consequences, NM.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Piedad (Sedillo) Apodaca; her brother, David Apodaca; a sister, Amadita Apodaca; her son, William “Billy” Apodaca; and grandson, Donovon Gilmore.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Rodriguez; children: Brenda Nevue (Ean), Anthony Rodriguez (Victoria), Kaylene Womack (Cody), and Kelli Perkins; three brothers: Marcus Apodaca, Michael Apodaca and Robert Apodaca; sister, Conce Apodaca; and many grandchildren: Jesse Apodaca, Angelina Apodaca, Rand Nevue, Kaitlyn Apodaca, Kiera Apodaca, Nathan Rodriguez, Marley Womack, Kali Rodriguez, Logan Rodriguez, and Aiden Cooper. Becky is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
At her time of death, Becky worked for the city of T-or-C in the HR department. Prior to the city, she worked for Leavitt Group Southwest for 20 years. She was involved with many organizations such as, the Pilot Club, T-or-C Fire Auxiliary, NMSFFA Secretary, NMSFFA Auxiliary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ladies Council and Girl Scout troop leader.
Becky was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandma. She loved to draw, paint, craft and watch movies. Though her greatest quality was to bring people together, she was passionate about organizing great celebrations. Her smile brought great joy to those around her. She loved to create a welcoming atmosphere where everyone was accepted and had a great time. Her compassion grew her family beyond blood relation, she loved to help and support those that came into her life.
Church services will be limited to immediate family due to current safety concerns. Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24,2020, led by Rev. Michael Williams. The Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams. Both services will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences, NM. Following services, Becky will join her beloved parents, brother, and son at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend the burial of our Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandma Roberta Becky Rodriguez.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894/2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(1) entry
Becky always stopped what she was doing to talk to me about anything I needed. She was so very kind to my family. You will be missed Becky.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.