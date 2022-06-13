John "Abel" Robinson passed away at home on June 6, 2022, at age 61. Abel was born in Northridge, CA and graduated from Thousand Oaks (CA) High School in 1979. He attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and worked as a carpenter for many years in Flagstaff, Bisbee, and Sierra Vista, AZ. In 2006, he moved to Silver City, NM, where he worked as a cook, and spent all his free time exploring the Gila National Forest. In 2015, he came to Truth or Consequences, where he worked as a handyman. He loved camping, hiking, rockhounding, and music. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, optimism and a great sense of humor. Abel was predeceased by the love of his life, Teresa Bailey. Survivors are his mother, Lois Robinson of Los Osos, CA; sisters: Kit Kemsley of Albuquerque, and Christie White of Scotts Valley, CA; and many nieces and nephews. No services are planned. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
