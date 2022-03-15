Bryan Scott Roberson, age 43, formally of TorC, passed away in El Paso, TX on March 6, 2022. He attended Hot Springs High
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:19:23 AM
Sunset: 07:17:13 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:03 AM
Sunset: 07:17:58 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:16:44 AM
Sunset: 07:18:43 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: NW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:15:24 AM
Sunset: 07:19:28 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:14:04 AM
Sunset: 07:20:13 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:43 AM
Sunset: 07:20:57 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 27 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM
Sunset: 07:21:42 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: WNW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.