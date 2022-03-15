RobertsonBryan.jpg

Bryan Scott Roberson, age 43, formally of TorC, passed away in El Paso, TX on March 6, 2022.  He attended Hot Springs High

High School, and kept very busy working as a mechanic for Zia Motors, and a maintenence technician for several properties in Las Cruces, NM.  He enjoyed the outdoors, going camping, antique hunting,  watching  the car races or UFC fights on Saturday nights, spending time with family and friends, and most of all, taking care of his Mama. Bryan was always there to lend a helping hand, had a way to make you smile or laugh, and never forgot to take the time to thank a veteran, firefighter, member of law enforcement, or EMT for their service. He is survived by his Mother, Martha Roberson, his Fiance of 10 years, Roberta Padilla, his Son, Caleb Clark, his Step Son, Roman Lape, and many family members & friends. Bryan is preceeded in death by his Grandmother Bonnie Golden. Family and close friends will be contacted for a "Celebration of Life" held at a later date. 

