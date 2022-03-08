Mary Alice Roberts, 73, a resident of Caballo passed away peacefully at Sierra Health Care Center on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Mary was born to Elmer and Mary Alice (Verdin) Watson on Lansing, Michigan. Mary loved giving back to her community and could often be found volunteering around town, be it at Sierra Vista Hospital or with the Caballo Fire Department. She also enjoyed traveling back home to Michigan often to visit her children and grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Bill Roberts; and her parents. She is survived by her children: Alicia Martinez, Mary Sabin (Chris A.), Samuel Martinez, Jr., Al Martinez (Jeff Huebner), and Rosa M. Martinez; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:27 AM
Sunset: 06:11:47 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:27:10 AM
Sunset: 06:12:34 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: WSW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 33F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25:53 AM
Sunset: 06:13:20 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:24:35 AM
Sunset: 06:14:07 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NNE @ 17 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:23:17 AM
Sunset: 06:14:53 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:59 AM
Sunset: 07:15:39 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:20:40 AM
Sunset: 07:16:25 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.