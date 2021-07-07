William H. Roberts, 75, a lifelong resident of Sierra County, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021. Bill was born in T. or C., on December 28, 1946 to Frank and Lois (Jones) Roberts. He was a proud US Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam war. Bill later worked for FEMA, until his retirement in 2019. His hobbies included building boat motors, and enjoying a bowl menudo with his friends at the Arrey Café. Bill was a Free Mason and volunteered at many community organizations throughout the years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary A. Roberts; children: Alicia Martinez, Mary Sabin (Christopher T.), Samuel Martinez, Jr., Al Martinez (Jeff Huebner), and Rosa M. Martinez; 2 sisters; 1 nephew; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle- Alton “Unk” Jones; and aunt- Ora Lee “Unte Dodie” Jones. Mr. Roberts was a beloved friend to many in the community and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. The family will be receiving friends of Bill’s at their residence in Caballo, NM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 12:00 P.M. ~ 4:00 P.M. All are welcome to come celebrate Bill’s life. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
