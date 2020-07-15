Priscilla C. Rivera, born on May 27, 1921 passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Priscilla was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Bayard, New Mexico. She was manager of the NM Department of Motor Vehicle Office in Silver City for 30+ years. She was also active in the Women’s Club, President of the Copper Diocesan Catholic Council and many other community activities in Silver City.
She was preceded in death by her husband Malaquias L. Rivera (’79); and her parents, Edwardo and Lucia M. Carbajal of Sierra County. Also preceded in death are her sisters, Sara Tafoya and Viola Triviz; a sister and brother in-law, Lily and Diego Montoya; and a nephew, Larry Montoya.
She is survived by her son, Ronald T. Rivera (Corina); her daughters, Deborah Ann Madrid (Robert T.) and Dawna R. Reyes; her four granddaughters: Rhiannon and Layla Reyes and Melissa and Whitney Madrid.
Private family funeral service mass will be held, with the Rite of Committal and interment at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donation be made to the American Cancer Society 1-800-227-2345, or the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces Foundation 1-575-523-7577.
Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels “Trusted care for the ones you love” ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
