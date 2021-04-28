Bonnie Jo Riley went home to be with Jesus on April 17, 2021 after passing peacefully in her sleep. Born December 26, 1938 to Ovel and Mary (Vrooman) Bailey, living in Limon, Colorado. Bonnie dedicated her life to serving God and was known by many while having touched the lives of so many more. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Riley; by her sons: Gregory Allen Riley and Robert Riley.
Bonnie is survived by her grandchildren: Gregory, of Corpus Christi, TX and Jessica, Quintin and Melissa of Truth or Consequences; and also by great-grandchildren: Dravin, Scarlette, Jewelianna, Robert, Zoe and Harlynn of the T-or-C area, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in T-or-C, NM, with Pastor Dudley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie Riley’s memory may be sent to the church of your choice.
