It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of both Paula Molina Reyes and Francisco “Kiko” Reyes. Paula and Francisco were loving and kind parents and grandparents to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Paula, age 80, entered eternal rest on August 2, 2021 with family at her side. Born in Villa Aldama, Chihuahua, Mexico on September 8, 1940, she was the daughter of Alberto and Maria Molina.
Paula was a self-taught seamstress and crocheter. She made clothing for her children and grandchildren as they were growing up and crocheted many blankets, bedspreads, and other items that she gifted to them and others throughout the years. Paula also had a passion for quilting. She made quilts for each of her grandchildren and the children of many of her friends when they were born. Her grandchildren still have the quilts and they cherish them to this day.
Francisco, age 83, entered eternal rest on August 4, 2021 with family at his side. Born in Villa Aldama, Chihuahua, Mexico on December 17, 1937, he was the son of Leonardo Reyes and Julia Ramirez Reyes.
Francisco worked at the Mesilla Valley Chile Company in Arrey, New Mexico since he was 16 years old. He worked on this farm for many years, until he retired. It’s been said that he was like a son to the owners, Rose and Fred Riggs, and like a brother to their children, Mary Gillis and Dorothy Gillis.
Francisco was an avid gardener with a true green thumb. He grew pecan trees, japanese lilac trees, peach trees, and many other plants that are still thriving in his yard. Francisco was a humble man with a big heart. He would go out of his way to help anyone, often putting others needs ahead of his own.
Paula and Francisco married in 1960 and were together for 61 years. They made their home in Arrey, New Mexico and were members of the San Jose Mission Catholic Church.
Paula and Francisco leave to mourn their passing a daughter, Cecilia Villegas and husband Roger; a son, Francisco Reyes and wife Loretta; a son, Leonardo Reyes and wife Lupe; a daughter, Maria Reyes; 11 grandchildren, Sara Salas, Phillip Salas, John Salas, Joshua Villegas, Jacob Villegas, Crystal Villegas, Abria Spring, Nicole Rodriguez, Laura Reyes, Joshua De La Rosa, and Aaron Maxey; and 16 great-grandchildren, Justin Villegas, Nathan Villegas, Audrina Martinez, Robert Welles, Breana Martinez, Megan Martinez, Roman Villegas, Mercedes Rodriguez, Jeremiah Rodriguez, Leah Rodriguez, Cirsten Villegas, Alyssia Villegas, Ashton Villegas, and McKenzie-Marie Villegas, Danika Salas, Eddie Salas. Paula and Francisco were predeceased by their daughter, Carmen Salas; and a grandchild, Isaiah Villegas.
Services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Rd., Las Cruces, NM.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca’s Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for “Veterans and Family Memorial Care.” For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.