It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and friend, and “best friend” Trenton Lee McCleskey Reid. Trenton was born at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas on July 6, 1988. His parents are George Luis Reid and Kathryn Ruth McCleskey Reid. He passed away in Las Cruces, NM on November 17, 2022. Trenton worked in construction, the oil fields, plumbing and various other jobs. He loved to hunt, fish, and go camping. He loved everything about the outdoors. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Constantly checking on his family to make sure everyone was Ok. The highlight of Trenton’s life was the love he had for his nieces and nephews. The kids always knew when Uncle Trent was around, they got whatever they wanted (mostly an endless supply of candy, a great big hug, and a wrestle or two). A larger-than-life Teddy Bear that gave the best hugs.
Trenton was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and grandmother, Ray and Maggie McCleskey. His paternal grandparents Mary Reid Candelaria and John Reid, and his Nephew Victor Luis Saenz.
Trenton is survived by his parents George Reid of Rio Rancho and Kathryn McCleskey Reid (Alfred Candelaria) of Truth or Consequences; brothers and sister- Clayton Reid (Christina Reid), Emily Jaramillo (Joseph Jaramillo), and Kyle Reid; son, Santiago Fuentes; 13 nieces and nephews; extended family Alfred M. Candelaria, Trevin Candelaria (Michael Madrid), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
Services for Trenton will begin with a visitation on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (200 W. 6th St. T or C, NM) on Saturday November 26,2022 at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Immediately following a potluck dinner will be held at the Albert Lyon building in T or C. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
