Michael James Reid, age 60, passed away peacefully in his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico on December 6, 2022. Michael was born in Victorville, California on September 1, 1962 to his mother, Freda Lee Isaacks and his father, Michael McKinley Reid.
Michael grew up surrounded by his four siblings: Chris Reid, Nicole Hopkins, Shawn Reid and Robin Reid. Michael graduated from Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, NM with his best friend Terry Lenderman.
Michael is survived by his children, Jacob Daniel Reid and Cori Nicole Reid; and daughter-in-law, Glory Jenna Reid. Michael’s greatest achievement in life was being a grandfather to his grandchildren: Jesse, Elijah, Samantha, and Levi James Reid. Grandkids loved adventures with them to the roller rink, rocket jump, getting sweet treats and cruising around, and spending the night.
Michael James’s hobbies and interests other than being a grandfather included playing Call of Duty with his brother, Shawn, and friend, Mike Weaver, hot rods and fixing up cars. He loved the outdoors, bow hunting, 3D shoots, and collecting guns. In the last few years of Michael’s life, he began practicing Osage traditions. Getting back to his roots with trips to the Reid family home and family dances in Gray Horse, Oklahoma.
Michael will be truly missed by many who enjoyed hearing of his adventures, uncanny stories, and laughter that he brought to any room.
Services to pay respects to Michael at Getz Funeral Home, located at 1410 E Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM on Thursday, December 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the viewing. The funeral will be held Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. The officiant will be Rev. Jess C. Williams; pallbearers will be Jacob Reid, Chris Reid, Shawn Reid, Mitchell Reid, Charles Montes, Terry Lenderman, Mike Weaver, and David Jones. Burial will immediately follow the funeral services at the Vista Memory Gardens in Truth or Consequences, NM.
